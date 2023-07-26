The Owensboro Family YMCA has announced its 15th annual Young Leaders Luncheon will be Aug. 11 at the Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
UniFirst is sponsoring the event that recognizes local high school seniors who possess outstanding integrity, excellence and a passion to make a difference.
