Owensboro resident Susan Jenkins recently put up a blessing box outside her home on Placid Place.
A blessing box, she said, is a way for community members in the area to leave donated items, such as personal hygiene products and nonperishable food items for those in need. Others can then stop by the box to take needed items.
“Take a blessing, leave a blessing,” is the sign Jenkins has placed on her blessing box.
“I didn’t see any in this part of town for a while, but they’re starting to spring up now,” she said. “I just thought it would be a good idea.”
Jenkins said she named the box “Stella’s Blessing Box” in honor of her mother. She said she knows how difficult it can be at times to provide for a family.
“I’m a mother to four kids and I know I struggled when they were growing up and plus my mom was a widow with 11 kids and I was next to the youngest,” she said. “Back then, you couldn’t get any help. There were commodities and that was about it. There weren’t any food stamps.”
Jenkins’ blessing box has been outside her home for nearly three weeks now and she has received a lot of support so far. She said she had to place an extra donation box out to catch overflow from the first one.
Gwenn Bennett with Shepherd’s Hand, a clothing drive in Owensboro, said she and other volunteers went to several blessing boxes throughout Owensboro last week to donate items.
Bennett said there are at least 14 boxes in the community that she is aware of.
“They’re all over Owensboro,” she said. “We just decided to fill the boxes up one day. It was the first time we had done it … We went around town and I think we went to seven.”
