Saturday morning, Ian Latzo was shooting at soaring clay pigeons in the sunshine at Daviess County Gun Club.
Latzo had a pretty good eye and managed to shatter one of the zooming orange disks with a rifle shot.
Latzo said his shooting experience mostly comes from another type of gun.
“I just like airsoft” guns, Latzo said.
Latzo, who was spending the morning with buddy Graham Davis, another friend and his father, Steven Latzo, was one of a large number of kids who came to the gun club for the county parks department’s “Take a Kid Outdoors” event.
There was a lot going on, as children shot rilfes and bows and arrows under the supervision of experts, practiced casting with a rod and reel, visited with a table full of snakes, turtles and other reptiles and learned about gun and bow safety, tracking and nature.
County parks Director Ross Leigh said he was amazed by the turnout.
“We had 22 registered” in advance, Leigh said, “and we’ve topped 150.”
When the event was held in the past “we never topped 50,” he said.
The event is free and is geared toward giving kids a taste of outdoor activities.
“It’s an opportunity to enjoy something they may not have an opportunity to do,” Leigh said.
If an activity is new to a child, an expert is there to coach and assist.
“What we are trying to do is break down that intimidation factor,” Leigh said.
Adam Logsdon, of the Owensboro Archery Club, was helping youngsters learn to shoot. Children who got their first experience with a bow at previous “Take A Kid Outdoors” events went on to become competitive archers, Logsdon said.
The event is a good experience for children, he said.
“There are a lot of inner city kids that don’t have an opportunity to do things like this in town,” Logsdon said.
Beyond being a competitive sport, target shooting with a bow brings enthusiasts together, he said.
“We’ve made friendships through archery that we never would have made,” Logsdon said.
Camden and Braxton Richards came to the event with their mother, Britni Rehrig.
“We are home schooled, so this is a field trip for us,” Braxton, 11, said.
The family came to the event “just to have some fun,” Rehrig said. “We camp and fish, so they are into the outdoors.”
Steven Latzo, Ian’s father, said his group was impressed with the event.
“It’s a great experience,” he said. “Everyone has been kind, and the instructors have been patient with all of the kids.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
