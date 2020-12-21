The arrival of cold weather means people will be lighting fireplaces and stoves, turning on furnaces and generally doing more things indoors. And, even with people staying home, there will still be a lot of holiday cooking and baking going on in area kitchens.
All of those activities are fine if the proper precautions are taken. But a malfunctioning furnace, dirty chimney or an unattended pot in the kitchen could result in a fire.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said fires are more common in the winter because people are running heating units and spending more time at home. The holidays also create the potential for fires.
“A lot of people are looking at the holiday, and you ought to prepare to make sure it’s a safe holiday,” Leonard said.
Cooking fires commonly happen when the oven or stove is left unattended. When you’re cooking on a stove, “it requires your full attention,” meaning the cook must be in the room with the stove at all times, he said.
Kids should be kept out of the kitchen when the stove is on, and pot handles should be turned in so they can’t be brushed or grabbed by children. That will help prevent kids from being scalded, which is one of the most common burns in children, Leonard said.
A person doesn’t have to be in the kitchen at all times while cooking with an oven. But you should never leave home when the oven is on, he said.
“I have experienced at least six fires in my career where people put a turkey or ham in the oven, think it’s going to take at least an hour, and taken that as an opportunity” to leave and run errands, Leonard said.
Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season and Christmas lights and trees are already blazing to life. No one wants to hear about fires at Christmas, but it happens, mostly because holiday lights fail, Christmas trees dry out and catch fire, or candles start blazes.
A real tree is fine if it’s not already too dried out. A good rule of thumb is, if the needles come off easily, it’s already too dry.
When purchasing a real tree, have the seller cut off the bottom two inches of the trunk so the tree will take up water. The water container has to be filled daily to keep the tree from drying out. If you have pets, check the water regularly.
Pets “will consider that a water bowl,” Leonard said.
A tree close to a heat source, like a vent or a fireplace, will dry out quickly, so place trees away from heat. Leonard said if you’re planning on buying a real tree now and having it up until Christmas or New Year’s, that’s not a good idea.
“The typical lifespan of a tree inside the home is about two weeks,” he said.
Christmas lights need to be inspected for signs of wear, such as if the plastic seems brittle, or if flaking off. Lights that were stored in the heat will begin to deteriorate and should be discarded.
If a light string looks frayed or brittle “it’s not worth taking the risk,” Leonard said. “They are not designed to last years and years.”
Lights shouldn’t be strung together to avoid the risk of overload. Leonard said since light strings are inexpensive, it’s best to just buy new strings rather than reuse old ones.
Naturally, lights should not be strung around combustibles, such as curtains. Lights should be plugged into surge protectors rather than directly into a wall for extra safety, and shouldn’t be left on when people leave home or go to bed.
An artificial tree can also catch fire if holiday lights malfunction. With all the items around a Christmas tree, such as wrapped presents, a tree that catches fire will go up quickly.
“Studies show a Christmas tree (fire) will fully involve a living room in 30 seconds,” Leonard said. “The fire load, if something goes wrong, is tremendous.”
Furnaces should be inspected every year by a professional, and furnace filters should be changed regularly. Wood burning stoves should also be inspected, and wood-burning stoves and fireplace chimneys should be inspected and cleaned each year.
“All types of heating units need to be maintained,” he said.
Burning wrapping paper and boxes in fireplaces is dangerous because those fires create an intense heat that can damage chimneys, Leonard said. A chimney fire can spread to the attic and the rest of the house.
No matter what kind of heating system you use, every home should have working smoke detectors. Leonard said a smoke detector should be placed in every room in the house, except for the kitchen (where cooking will set it off) and the bathroom (where detectors can be set off by steam).
“The more the better,” he said.
Having a smoke detector in every room greatly improves your chances of escaping a fire — but that’s true only if they’re working. Smoke detectors should be tested once a month, and the batteries should be replaced once every six months.
Smoke detectors are pretty inexpensive, which is good because they do need to be replaced from time to time.
“If you have a smoke detector over 10 years old, you need to get rid of it” and buy new, Leonard said. “Smoke detectors are a cheap line of defense to keep you safe.”
Anyone who can’t afford a smoke detector can receive one for free from OFD.
Also, “unless your home is 100% electric, you need a carbon monoxide detector,” Leonard said. Ideally, a home should have one carbon monoxide detector on every floor, he said.
Fire smoke is like a sedative, and can quickly render someone unconscious. Working smoke detectors will alert you to a fire before the smoke load becomes potentially overwhelming.
People can’t rely on the hope that they’ll wake up if a fire starts, or that a pet will alert them to a fire, Leonard said.
“I have carried many, many dogs and cats out of structures” after the animals were overcome by smoke, Leonard said. “They die just like we do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
