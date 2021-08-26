On any given weekday during the school year, it’s not uncommon to pass a school at dismissal time and see a long line of vehicles waiting to pick up students.
Such was the case at Deer Park Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon as Tiffany Horn of Masonville waited to pick up her children.
Horn, a stay-at-home mom, said she always wanted to bring her kids to school and pick them up at the end of the day. Her kids have never been bus riders, but her oldest two have been asking if they can.
“I told them maybe when they get to be in middle school,” she said.
Horn chooses to pick up her kids for the convenience, and the fact that it saves time. If they ride the bus, they need to be up by 5 in the morning, but when she drops them off, they can sleep in and have a slower morning.
Larry Miller picks up his grandkids from school to help out his daughter, and also as a way to spend more time with them.
“It gives me a good excuse to get out of the house and see them every day,” he said. “I pick them up, and we go to our house for after school snacks, and we all really enjoy it.”
The pandemic is another reason parents cited for picking up their kids, some of them having never been car riders before this year. Other families have children with special needs who can’t or prefer not to ride the bus because of their circumstance.
There are still several thousand students in the Owensboro and Daviess County area busing to and from school each day.
The Owensboro Public Schools district buses about 2,000 students a day, and Daviess County Public Schools buses 7,000. DCPS also has an agreement with the Owensboro Catholic Schools system and buses about 300 of their students each year.
In the past 10 years, there has only been a slight decline in bus riders. Throughout those years, OPS has had an average of about 2,500 students riding buses each year, and DCPS reported a 1,000-student decrease in bus-riders.
Regardless of the reasons some parents choose not to utilize busing, districts are still required to provide the service, said DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper.
The county school system buses about 2 million miles annually, which averages to about 11,000 miles a day.
Per state law, students who live within a mile of a school’s boundary can walk to school, which is something a lot of city school kids do. Many students enrolled in the county system aren’t in positions to do that.
Even when some students are, Cooper said they choose not to for safety reasons.
For example, there are students who live within walking distance of Tamarack Elementary School and Apollo High School, but choose not to walk because of the busy streets they would have to cross.
“Bus driving is a service in which we go above and beyond,” Cooper said.
John DeLacey, OPS director of transportation, said even with the slight decrease in bus-riders, the school system has had to add routes over the last four years due to the increase in enrollment.
More routes means more bus drivers, DeLacey said, which have been difficult to find over the last few years. This year the district has all of its 26 OPS bus routes covered, as well as a few substitute drivers.
“This is a good year for us,” he said. “We are very fortunate to be fully staffed. They have done a good job of building a good culture here. That’s good for us, because statewide, drivers are hard to come by.”
DCPS has 97 routes and 99 drivers. Cooper agreed that finding drivers has proven difficult.
“We are actively hiring kid people,” he said. “We say we are hiring bus drivers, but we are in the kid business, and we hire kid-friendly people.”
He said being a bus driver is one of the most rewarding jobs because the bus driver is the first and last person to see students in a day. That’s a profound experience, he said.
Most school officials agree that maintaining and operating a bus with students on board is one of the most crucial aspects to the teaching profession. While it’s a service school systems are required by law to provide, for the past several years the state hasn’t fully funded transportation.
The state uses a formula to calculate what it thinks it should cost school systems to transport students, and it’s not accurate, say the directors of finance for both OPS and DCPS.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief financial officer, said the district is typically funded about 50-55% of the $2 million it costs to transport students each year.
“We are required by law to provide transport, but we don’t get the funding for it, and we have to cover that cost locally,” he said.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said the district spends about $6.5 million a year to bus students, and gets about $3.6 million of that funded by the state.
“We make up for that cost,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
