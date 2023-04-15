The Community Collaboration for Children (CCC), a facet of the Green River Area Development District (GRADD), hosted its annual Stand Against Child Abuse event Friday on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Kristy James, program coordinator for CCC, said the goal of the event is to bring awareness to April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“We want to have this great community event where we can bring resources into families hands, kids can have a good time and we can do our best to give families what they need to strengthen them,” she said.
Prior to the creation of the event like the one on Friday, which began 10 years ago, community members would line Frederica Street with signs to promote child abuse prevention.
Approximately 40 community agencies filled the lawn to provide resources and activities to families.
“They’re all non-profit and they all offer free services to families and resources,” James said.
United Way of the Ohio Valley was one of the 40 organizations at Friday’s event.
Paula Yevincy, CEO and president of United Way, said child abuse is a delicate issue but one that happens in communities.
“We have so many wonderful non-profits who work diligently every day to help families and children and provide a better, safe community for everyone,” she said.
Vikki Embry, director of community impact and investment at United Way, said Kentucky has a history of child abuse compared to other states.
“We’ve been ranked number one many times for child abuse fatalities,” she said. “I feel like the state is doing more to be proactive.”
James said there are several ways to prevent child abuse from happening or stopping it from continuing.
“Knowing the signs, having those difficult conversations with people around you,” she said. “If you think something might be going on, be willing to report those situations and call 1-877-597-2331.”
Amy Beddow, social service specialist for the Department of Community Based Services, said there were 58 fatalities and 138 near-fatal injuries due to child abuse and neglect.
“We want to celebrate the children who have lost their lives and potentially would have lost their lives and put awareness out there that we are here,” she said.
Damian Thompson, 14, said he has been attending the event for approximately six years.
“It shines a light on (the issue) and helps kids,” he said.
Thompson is a student at Owensboro Innovation Middle School and participated in writing letters with his classmates to city officials requesting that the Glover Cary Bridge be lit blue to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month, but that request was denied.
“We wanted to help spread the word,” he said. “We want to raise awareness.”
