Downtown Owensboro had been the retail hub of the region for a century before shopping centers began to make their appearance here in the 1950s.
Then, on March 1, 1978, Towne Square Mall opened on what was then the end of Frederica Street on the city’s southern border.
And downtown died.
There were more than 50 new stores and 1,000 people were working at the mall.
And by the late 1980s, weeds were growing in the cracks of the sidewalks along Second Street.
Returning downtown to its former glory has taken decades.
Nearly half a billion dollars has been pumped into downtown — or soon will be.
And on the west side of Frederica Street, Second Street is booming with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Owensboro Convention Center, two hotels and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners offices.
This year, $100 million in construction is planned in that area — the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and the attached six-story, 79-unit Brio Apartment Homes, a 245-vehicle parking garage and the Big Rivers Electric Corp. headquarters building among others.
Empty storefronts
But in the historic downtown core east of Frederica, there are still a dozen of so empty storefronts, including the former home of the Hall of Fame on the northeast corner of Second and Daviess streets.
Jay Velotta, a local Realtor and former city commissioner, says, “There’s been a bit of ambitious desire to grow that area. But not a lot has happened. The entertainment district has about played out. I don’t expect much more because the entertainment district is seasonal.”
He said in recent years downtown buildings have sold for far more than their assessed value.
“People paid more than they probably should have,” Velotta said. “I’m not hearing any companies talking about plans. It’s expensive for retailers, and there will always be parking issues until there’s pay parking lots like big cities. Until you have population in an area, there’s not a whole lot that can grow.”
Residential development
City officials and business leaders have talked about the need for more residential development downtown for decades, but little has happened.
Now developer Matt Hayden is talking about building 180 apartments downtown this year.
If that happens, it’s expected to create more business opportunities downtown because most businesses don’t build it until the people come.
Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said parking is an issue.
“There’s quite a bit of on-street parking downtown, but everybody wants to park right in front of the place they’re going,” he said.
The new apartments being planned should help, Howard said. “The more people who live down there, the more attractive it will be.”
Back in 2007, Larry and Rosemary Conder started buying old buildings downtown and restoring them.
“We could buy buildings for $40,000 to $50,000 back then because nobody was buying downtown property,” Conder said. “We wanted to do it for the community.”
Prices escalating
Now, he said, “Buildings that are just shells are going for $500,000 to $700,000. If you pay that much, it’s hard to compete and still have rent below $15 a square foot, which is about all the market will bear. We keep ours at $12 to $14.
“All of our property is full.”
He said he wonders what the rent will be on the new apartments that are planned.
“$850 is about all most people can afford to pay in rent,” he said. “Hopefully, more people are coming downtown with the new projects.”
Blake Hayden of The Blake Hayden Group of Realtors, said, “Downtown is owned by very few people. We’re still seeing what works for parking. People in Owensboro don’t like to walk three or four blocks. It’s a problem of limited parking and elevated prices. But I’m hopeful that we’ll achieve a way to make things work better. I want to see a fully vibrant downtown.”
In 2018, the city asked for proposals for developing two lots it owns at 120 and 124 E. Veterans Blvd.
The only proposal it received was from Riverfront JAM I LLC and Riverfront Forward LLC, Hayden subsidiaries, to purchase and redevelop the properties.
But the city passed on the proposal.
Recently, the city expanded its holdings to include the entire northern half of the block between Daviess and Allen streets, across from Smothers Park, and it’s going to try again to find interested developers.
In September, the city paid $1.25 million for the two-story office building of Meyer & Meyer LLP at 100 E. Veterans Blvd. and its adjacent parking lot.
Mayor Tom Watson said the property will be “made available to the private sector for possible new corporate headquarters, retail, condos, etc. It has an unbelievable view, and the parking garage is right behind it.”
Boutique hotel
City officials are negotiating with Weyland Ventures of Louisville on a project that could see the upper floors of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., turned into a boutique hotel.
But no action is expected before spring because the company’s application for state tax credits can’t be processed before February.
Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. plans to open its fifth restaurant — Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery — on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard sometime this the year.
There has been talk about big condo projects downtown since at least 1983, many of them centering on the parking lot on the southwest corner of Allen Street and Veterans Boulevard.
But so far, Court Place at Second and St. Ann streets and the Enclave at Riverfront Living at Veterans Boulevard and Frederica Street are the only new condo projects completed downtown.
Some others have developed condo space in the upper floors of older buildings downtown, however.
