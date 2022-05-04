The Tamarack Carnival is returning this week after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

This is the 59th year for the carnival. It serves as a fundraiser for Tamarack Elementary School. On average, the event raises about $10,000 for the school, which goes toward classroom projects, educational materials and the school’s playground fund, said Carrie Munsey, TES principal.

Munsey said because it’s been a few years since students and the community have been able to enjoy the carnival, this year the school added an extra day to the event.

The event opens from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues through Saturday. There will also be a chili supper at 4 p.m. Friday, and attendees can partake in rides until 10 p.m. Saturday’s festivities are split into two sessions: from 12 to 5 p.m. and then 5 to 10 p.m.

A special offering of $1 rides will be available Thursday night only, and the remainder of the weekend there will be $20 bargain bracelets that allow for unlimited rides during a single session. Tickets per ride will also be available.

Friday is a special event for Tamarack students, who are able to participate in rides throughout the school day at no cost. That is typically a treat for them for another successful school year completed. This year the carnival falls at the conclusion of state testing week.

The Kentucky Summative Assessments, formerly known at K-PREP tests, will be taking place in several schools throughout this week.

Munsey said the carnival is a reward for students’ ”good faith effort” throughout the state testing “and just their hard work this whole school year.

“We like to surprise them with the rides during the school day at the last minute.”

The school has used Casey’s Rides since 1963, and the Daviess County company will be returning again this year.

“We haven’t had it in two years, so we wanted to extend the time a bit,” Munsey said. “You also never know about the weather for Tamarack Carnival, so we wanted to provide as many opportunities for sunny days as possible.”

Munsey estimated that thousands attend the event over the course of the weekend. In particular, a lot of former students take the time to stop by and visit with their former teachers and staff at the school.

“It’s always so good to see our former Stars,” she said, referencing the school’s mascot. “It’s a special time for those former students to come and relive the exciting experience of the rides, and we always love to see them.”

For more information about the carnival, visit the TES Facebook page.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315