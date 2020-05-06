Donna Howard thinks she will be remembered as the “chicken teacher” at Tamarack Elementary School.
Howard, who has been teaching at Tamarack for her entire 28-year career, will retire at the end of this school year. She has taught everything except preschool, kindergarten and fifth grade in all of those years. She most recently has been the third-grade science teacher, during which time she hatched chicken and ducks inside her classroom.
When schools closed to in-person instruction in mid-March, Howard was hopeful she would see her students and coworkers again, but that was not the case when schools were ordered by the governor to remain closed through the end of the school year.
Howard’s Tamarack family, however, wanted to ensure their beloved fellow teacher knew how much she has been revered in all her years at the school. They organized a parade for Howard that was intended to be a secret.
“I found out about it (Monday) night when I saw something on Facebook,” Howard said. “I was pretty floored. I’m very humbled. There are so many other people out there that do the exact thing that I do day in, day out. So this is for all of them.”
Tenille Hinton, another TES third-grade teacher, helped to organize the event. She and other teachers and staff at the school wanted to let Howard know, in a safe way, that all of her years and service to education are appreciated.
“We thought of a drive-thru parade, where she could stand outside at the school and we could gather and drive by, wave, hold out signs, and all of that,” Hinton said.
Hinton said even Howard’s family was in on the secret.
“In a way, I’m glad everyone knows now,” Hinton said. “She has influenced so many people in these 28 years. It was impossible to track down everybody who I knew would want to be a part of this. So I thought that’s great, now people can know about it and join in on the parade.”
Carrie Munsey, TES principal, said Howard is the teacher that all the kids look up to and want to have. Howard is dedicated and goes above and beyond in anything she does.
Howard has a true passion for teaching, Munsey said, and is still enthusiastic.
“She loves her job. She always makes learning fun for the kids,” Munsey said. “She has a contagious smile.”
Hinton agreed, and said Howard is one of those people who genuinely cares for others, especially students. Howard puts her whole heart into everything she does, Hinton said.
Howard came to teaching as a second career. She was first a substitute teacher for Daviess County Public Schools and was hired in 1992 by then-Tamarack Principal Mike Gray. She always stayed at Tamarack, she said, because she enjoyed it so much.
“When there is a school as good as Tamarack, why leave?” she said.
She and her husband Mark have seven children, one of whom is still a student at Daviess County High School. In retirement, she plans to visit with her family and spend time at her Rough River home, where she will enjoy boating and “not having to worry about coming back to school on Monday mornings.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.