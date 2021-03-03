In her position as the Tamarack Elementary School reading interventionist, Cassie Chatman has come across a lot of students who have never heard classic fairy tales.
Chatman, the Tamarack reading interventionist, decided to remedy that by offering virtual Fairy Tale Nights for students.
The nights will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, March 10 and March 17. They are designed for students in first and second grade, but all are welcome to tune in and participate.
“There were so many stories they didn’t know, so I thought I would bring those back during a nighttime reading and kind of go from there,” Chatman said. “I did it with kindergarten last month, and this month I wanted to go first and second grade and try to bring in some of the upper grades.”
The stories will include “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” “The Three Little Pigs,” and “Little Red Riding Hood,” stories that are integral to contemporary tales as well, Chatman said.
There are also lessons to be learned from fairy tales, she said.
“Lessons like not talking to strangers, that you need to put time and skill into something so it stays together longer,” she said.
She said fairy tales also help spark the imagination of the youngest learners.
This event is made possible through the school’s Kentucky Department of Education Read to Achieve grant, which encourages family and community involvement. With schools being more restricted in how they can offer public events, Chatman and other educators have had to think outside of the box when it comes to engagement.
The Read to Achieve grant provides funds to schools so they can implement reading intervention programs. It was created in 2005 with the goal of helping struggling readers. Specifically, the program “was designed to identify and provide intensive reading and intervention programs to struggling readers within primary grades (K-3),” according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
