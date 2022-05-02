Tamarack Elementary School has taken a different approach this week to prepare third graders for this year’s state assessment that begins for TES students on Monday, May 2.

The Kentucky Summative Assessments (KSA) was known as the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress, or K-PREP.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, students in grades three through eight and 10 and 11 will be tested in core content areas, including reading, math, science, social studies, writing and editing and mechanics. The assessments will be the state’s measure of student proficiency and progress on content standards. Testing should occur for students within the last 14 days of the school year.

Third grade students will be tested in reading and math this year, so TES developed a hands-on and STEM-based approach for reviewing the content. Operation of Learning is hospital-themed, with classrooms set up like operating rooms. Teachers even dressed in scrubs to help follow the theme and to motivate students.

Students completed activities like “Saving Sally,” which allowed them to work through math problems and place bandages on an “injured” patient. The bandages were marked with answers to math equations, and students had to find the correct place to match them to problems. There was also an activity called “Code Blue,” which had students finding answers to word problems in a container of “spaghetti noodle intestines.”

One activity students enjoyed in particular involved them digging through “brains” to locate math problems to work out.

“It’s really just Captain Crunch cereal in water, but it’s still fun,” said third grader Maddie Kessler, 9.

Sadie Morris, 8, said she enjoyed this way of going over the material because it allowed her and her classmates to walk around the classroom and do fun projects.

“We get to move around and work together, and the different stations allow us to learn in different ways,” Sadie said.

Jessica Morris, TES assistant principal, said third-grade teachers were searching for a unique way to review math and reading concepts that would hold students’ attention. When students can physically grasp items, through a project or activity, they are more likely to retain that information.

“These are the things kids remember when they leave school,” Morris said.

Testing will take place at the school Monday through Friday, and it’s a big deal. This is the first time the state assessment has officially taken place since spring of 2019, when third graders were still kindergarteners, Morris said.

“We are trying to encourage them to work hard and do their best in any way we can,” she said.

