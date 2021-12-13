An Elba resident and Owensboro educator is putting their name in the running to be the next McLean County judge-executive.
Erica Tapp, 33, will be running for the Republican nomination in the next election cycle, officially signing with the notary on Nov. 22 at Beech Grove Water System.
Tapp, who grew up in Panther in Daviess County, is a graduate from Apollo High School and received associate degrees in paramedic science and agriculture from Owensboro Community and Technical College before obtaining her bachelor’s in general agriculture and a master’s in agriculture education from Western Kentucky University.
“There’s a lot of things that the current judge-executive has done for the county, and there is just some stuff that I have really not agreed with, especially in terms with our EMS service, volunteer fire departments, and also with the senior citizens,” Tapp said. “I thought that needed to change. I feel like those services are in the county … need a lot more support from the fiscal court, and I feel like, especially since working in EMS and a lot of the seniors that I’ve talked to — I feel like that they are actually working against them. That was my big drive to want to step in and run and see if I could help turn some of those things around for the county.”
Though Tapp didn’t have any intention of running, it was conversations between her and her husband Joey, along with other people in the community about wanting change in the county, that convinced Tapp to take a chance.
Having experience with the county’s ambulance service as an EMT and AEMT since 2017, and now a volunteer firefighter for Western District/Beech Grove Fire Department since 2019, Tapp feels that the emergency services are “severely underfunded” and that the services are vital.
“I know that budgets and things like that are extremely complex, and a lot of things go into them,” Tapp said. “But there were a lot of times (we were) working that we … really didn’t have all the equipment that we needed or the staff — there’s not enough staff there and a lot of people working overtime and they really rely on their peer-in employees …. We need to focus more on that, because that’s an amazing service that we have for this county. If we did not have our own EMS service in our county, we would be waiting … at least 45 minutes … for an ambulance to come from another county.
“(With) the low cost of our ambulance service provides for our people here in this community and all the good that they do for our community, I feel like they really need to be focused on a little bit more to make sure that they have everything that they need, they are staffed adequately, the staff is getting paid a rate that’s at least competitive with what the other counties around us are paying. …It’s stuff that I see is lacking for that service.”
Tapp acknowledges that there are some things that she believes the current administration has done well.
“There was a tax (or fee) that was added to people’s water bills that helps pay the dispatchers in the county, so they get paid a really competitive rate with the counties around us …. I thought that was really good,” Tapp said. “The people who work in dispatch … have a very complex job. They have to talk to multiple agencies at the same time, trying to grab information from everybody while talking to somebody on the 911 line that’s having the worst day of their life. ...I think that they should get paid that competitive rate — and that is something that they did for the community.”
Tapp is also keen on creating new jobs and opportunities that will keep residents close by.
“McLean County used to be like a county that had almost industrialized jobs in it and it really flourished, and that stuff has kind of moved out of the county,” Tapp said. “...I want to find businesses that want to come into our community that will give multiple jobs, maybe 100 jobs in their business … that we can live in our community and the money we spend goes back to our community, the taxes we pay go back to our community, whereas right now — I would say most people in this county drives out of the county to work.”
Tapp also feels that she knows the landscape of the county well, with her education and experience working in agriculture and as an FFA teacher at Owensboro Catholic High School since 2020.
“I don’t just teach it. I grew up on a small family farm … and I was in FFA in high school,” Tapp said. “I teach kids every day how to be leaders, and I think that will help me in this position. I have a strong agriculture background, (and) this community is very big in agriculture as well. I think that does help me be able to understand the people that live here.”
While Tapp has admitted to not being a politician, she finds that this could be both a help and a hindrance.
“A lot of this is a learning experience for me, because I wasn’t really somebody that really followed politics really heavily, ever,” Tapp said. “I think that it’s going to be a learning curve having me in there, because I will be having to learn this stuff as I go. But at the same time, I have a whole different lens in front of me than a politician has, and I don’t have those certain political gains that I’m going after. I … honestly just want to help the community. I feel like we need somebody in our community, running our community that is there for the people and not for another agenda or personal gain. I think that I can be that person there for the people of the county.”
Tapp also feels that her brutal and honest approach may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she wants to be someone that people can depend on.
“I feel like people need to know the truth,” Tapp said. “They don’t need stuff sugar coated. They don’t need you to tell them what they want to hear. You need to tell them what they need to know. It’s going to be like Trump — he said a lot of things and people either love them or they hate them. So, I feel like people will either love me and really back me, or they’re not going to like me because I don’t sugar coat — you ask me a question, I will answer it. If I don’t know, I will go find the answer for you. It might not be what you want to hear at the time, but you’re going to know the truth.”
If elected into the judge-executive position, Tapp’s primary focus is to let residents know that she will be present and focused on doing what’s best for the community.
“I am extremely pro-community,” Tapp said. “I really believe in the abilities of this community. I believe in the emergency services that we have. I believe that we should be supporting our senior citizens. I think that me in this role, the community will feel that they have somebody that is fighting for them individually as people that live in this community.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
