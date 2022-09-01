An Owensboro Target worker was charged with video voyeurism Sunday for allegedly trying to use his cellphone to record people in the employee restroom.
A Target spokesperson said the employee, Owensboro resident Jalen Calhoun, has been fired.
“The safety of our team and guests is Target’s top priority, and we have no tolerance for this kind of behavior in our stores,” Target spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo said in an email statement to the Messenger-Inquirer. “We’ve terminated the team member involved, and we’re cooperating with the Owensboro Police Department on their investigation.
“Due to the ongoing nature of that investigation, we’ll refer additional questions to law enforcement at this time.”
According to the police’s incident report, officers were called by Target management Sunday and were advised that an actively recording cellphone had been recovered in the employee restroom that afternoon. Management said they believed the phone to be Calhoun’s.
When questioned by police, Calhoun first denied the phone was his, then admitted it was when he saw his picture on the home screen. He then said he didn’t know why the phone was in the restroom, according to the report.
The police report said Calhoun gave permission for the officer to look through his phone. The officer looked through the recently deleted videos and found footage of Calhoun actively setting up the phone in the exact spot it was located by staff.
“Officer could see on the video that he was setting the phone up on an active video, pointing the camera at the toilet in the restroom,” the police report says. “Calhoun used a camera on his cell phone to videotape for the purpose of viewing people use the restroom, which could contain sexual material — genitals of male or female — without their consent.”
The police report said Calhoun was arrested and taken to Daviess County Detention Center. Video voyeurism is a Class D felony in Kentucky, carrying a penalty of up to five years imprisonment.
