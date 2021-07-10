Looks like the Target store at 5151 Frederica St. is getting “a major glow-up” this summer.
The company picked up a building permit this week to remodel 108,990 square feet of the 112,925-square-foot store at a cost of $2.24 million.
The store is currently assessed at $8.1 million for tax purposes.
Target announced last month that it plans to give “about 150 of our locations a major glow-up, reimagining the shopping experience with top-to-bottom makeovers, including modern fixtures, enhanced experiences and the latest in health and safety.”
Roughly 800 stores have already been upgraded over the past four years, the company said.
The news release said, “Guests love our industry-leading same-day services. And in our latest round of remodels, we’re expanding and upgrading our guest services, order pickup and drive up areas to make them even more convenient.”
It said, “Guests will also find the latest safety features throughout their updated store, from touchless bathroom fixtures to hand sanitizing stations.”
Some of the upgraded stores, the news release said, will see “our new ‘shop in shop’ experiences incorporated in their remodel, showcasing favorite products from brands like Ulta Beauty, Apple and Disney.”
It said, “And because we like to find ways for our stores to reflect their local communities, guests may see special touches like locally sourced wood used in the guest services areas of select stores.”
Target added small Disney stores to some of its locations in 2019.
Apple products were added in some stores earlier this year.
The news release said some stores are expected to see updated lighting, wider aisles and new fixtures.
The Owensboro store opened in March 1997 with 90,000 square feet.
In 2006, it got a 20,000-plus-square-foot expansion that added a pharmacy, Starbucks and Pizza Hut Express.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
