RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn hasn’t given up on Taste of Owensboro, but the event that was once a major fundraiser won’t happen again this year.
Jorn, who was named executive director in October 2019, said he has yet to be part of a Taste of Owensboro.
And although many events are returning after being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jorn said the worker shortage is still preventing restaurants and caterers from committing to events outside of their own businesses.
“We’re in a holding pattern, and we’re waiting for things to come back stronger,” Jorn said. “…The local restaurants basically donated product and staff to put that together. Until their situation, especially with the labor, gets better, we’re just going to hold off and hopefully bring it back later.”
During its peak, Taste of Owensboro, which normally took place in September, attracted nearly 50 restaurants and caterers that brought food and spirits.
The event would also feature entertainment, such as musicians from the Owensboro Symphony, and a silent auction.
In 2019, the last time the event was held, guests paid $30 in advance and $40 at the door to sample everything offered.
And each year, Taste of Owensboro raised between $20,000 and $25,000 for the nonprofit performing arts venue.
Among the frequent local restaurant participants was Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
Chris Bosley, one of the family members who runs the popular eatery, said it would be difficult to commit to the Taste of Owensboro if it were to take place this year.
More from this section
“I have a hard time keeping this place staffed,” he said. “We didn’t participate in the Bar-B-Q Festival this year because we didn’t have the staff to set up a separate booth.”
Another regular participant was 54 Pizza Express.
Manager Chris Staples said he is needing to fill positions, but they would typically bring in outside help for Taste of Owensboro, even before the worker shortage.
“I’m hoping the demand for it comes back,” he said. “I always enjoyed going.”
Taste of Owensboro was scheduled to return on Sept. 20, 2021, and then was postponed to Feb. 21, 2022.
However that date was canceled, too, and no concrete time has been set for its return.
The RiverPark will be hosting a new fundraiser on Sept. 16 called the Patron’s Choice Awards. The ticketed event will feature performances from Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Musick Studios, Owensboro Dance Theatre, Encore and more.
“We’ll be celebrating all the things that have happened here in the last year,” Jorn said. “I wouldn’t call it a replacement, but it’s an additional thing that we hope grows.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
