The delayed 2020 Summer Olympics start July 23 and run through Aug. 8.
And the Owensboro Convention Center is celebrating with “Cork & Cuisine: A Taste of the Olympics” at 6 p.m. on July 29.
The five-course meal features food, wine and spirits from around the world.
Sous Chef Michelle Pessia said, “Most of these dishes are ones you won’t find in the tri-state area.”
Guests will have a chance to take home one of the wines and spirits featured plus other prizes.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115.
Because of the wine and spirits, the event is limited to people 21 and older.
Reservations can be made at OwensboroTickets.com.
The dinner is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
Appetizers are from Africa.
There’s Matbucha, a Moroccan dish of cooked tomatoes and roasted bell peppers seasoned with garlic and chili pepper with flatbread; Maakouda, a traditional potato fritter made with potatoes, parsley, garlic, flour, salt and pepper with a harissa, coriander and lemon juice sauce; garlic hummus on pita bread paired with Cupcake Riesling.
Soup will be from Asia.
There’s Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen Soup, which features leeks, shallots, red bell pepper, baby bok choy, snow peas, carrot ribbons, garlic, ginger, curry, cayenne and ramen noodles paired with Thai bourbon and ginger.
The salad is from Europe.
It features sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and sweet basil, seasoned with salt and olive oil, paired with arugula with balsamic vinaigrette and Whispering Angel Rose.
The main course is from the Americas.
It features beef asado, grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce; plantain crusted chicken breast with avocado cream sauce; maple bacon carrots; Parmesan and chive cheesy risotto; and Tempero Meu Arroz Alho e Cebola, rice with garlic and onions, paired with Trapiche Malbec and Matua Sauvignon Blanc.
Dessert is from Oceania.
It includes lamingtons, sponge cake dipped in chocolate and coated with finely ground desiccated coconut with a dollop of chocolate fudge; yoyo biscuits, south Australian shortbread cookies with buttercream filling; and vanilla slice, sweet vanilla custard in puff pastry topped with a vanilla anglaise and paired with a white chocolate martini.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.