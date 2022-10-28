It was a sight to see as Halloween came back to life in downtown Owensboro with the return of the city’s Trail of Treats event for its 31st year.
And even before the official start time of 5:30 p.m., the crowd along the Ohio River was packed with trick-or-treaters in costumes ranging from princesses, superheroes and even blow-up dinosaurs, coupled with Halloween bags and buckets ready to collect candy from representatives of more than 70 organizations throughout the community.
Trick-or-treaters even got a chance to have their picture taken with Charlie Brown and his friends awaiting the Great Pumpkin, and they could celebrate the holiday with an impromptu dance party in front of a bubble machine on Allen Street to “The Addams Family” theme song.
The family-oriented spectacular was put on hold for both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but families were excited to have it back after the extended wait.
“...We’re loving it. It’s so fun,” said attendee Amie Cook, who was trick-or-treating with her sons Oakley Cook, 6 — who sported the look of electronic music producer and masked DJ Marshmello — and Peyton Martin, 11, dressed as a glow-in-the-dark stick man. “It was just different (not having it), so it’s good to have it back and be in the community again and just seeing familiar faces again that we haven’t seen in a couple years ….”
Kayla Hall and her daughter Alma Lathery, 8, both of Rockport, Indiana, made their second time at the event a family affair, with their 6 year-old Bernese Mountain Dog-mix Maxwell dressed up as a scarecrow family.
For Lathery, she looked forward to both the social aspect and not leaving empty-handed.
“I like that I get to meet new people and get treats,” she said.
But it was not only the families in on the fun, as Tony Jones was joined by his colleagues at U.S. Bank handing out candy as Nintendo characters.
After participating in the event for seven years, Jones was happy to be able to show off his Mario costume and be part of the annual tradition once again.
“We’re glad to be back,” he said. “It’s great — it’s always a well attended event, and we get to reach out to the public. … It’s always a great promotional opportunity to reach out to the community.”
But Jones really enjoys seeing the young ones making their way through.
“I just enjoy the kids, man,” he said. “It’s a blast seeing their faces. Of course, we dress up to participate, and it’s always a fun time.”
One of the new entities to take part was Ghostly Productions, a Halloween-themed company that produces masks, costumes, props and custom-screen accurate products. It opened in August 2020.
Payton Ford, owner and operator, felt at home, offering a photo op with his hearse and he and his colleagues dressed up in honor of “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.”
“...It’s really exciting. This is one thing I actually look forward to, especially being a part of downtown Owensboro, I always wanted to take part in Trail of Treats,” he said, “and it’s super exciting to finally do (it).”
And it’s events like this that allows Ford to “push the bubble” about his passion for the Halloween season.
“The biggest thing is that the kids that are showing up here — that’s the next generation,” he said. “Halloween does not get to continue without kids growing up loving it like I did. If I’m able to set up something that looks really cool and make it a really special night for everybody down here, that’s gonna make kids appreciate it today and hopefully keep it going.”
