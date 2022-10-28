It was a sight to see as Halloween came back to life in downtown Owensboro with the return of the city’s Trail of Treats event for its 31st year.

And even before the official start time of 5:30 p.m., the crowd along the Ohio River was packed with trick-or-treaters in costumes ranging from princesses, superheroes and even blow-up dinosaurs, coupled with Halloween bags and buckets ready to collect candy from representatives of more than 70 organizations throughout the community.

