Andrew Tate, a driver from Michigan, won the 2022 APBA North American Championship on Sunday, making this two years in a row he has taken home the crown at Owensboro’s HydroFair.
Tate drove the city-sponsored “Miss Owensboro,” repeating the success of last year’s win with the same boat.
“We have a great boat, a great team and a great sponsor,” he said. “Hopefully we have the City of Owensboro behind us, we’re just looking to make them proud. ... The crew makes my job easy. It’s really a pleasure to go out there and drive that machine and make those guys proud.”
Looking into next year, Tate is already excited to visit Owensboro again.
“Owensboro has been awesome to us,” Tate said. “We’re looking forward to next year and the year after that.”
Despite the chance of rain Sunday, the weather was warm and sunny in the afternoon, making for perfect race weather.
Charlie Castlen, Daviess County commissioner, was at Sunday’s race and said this year’s HydroFair has gone a lot better than last year’s. He was at English Park on Friday and Saturday, said he was told the races have been going smoothly and everyone was pleased with the conditions.
“The water conditions are much better than last year,” he said. “Last year we has a lot of debris that they had to fight and people were frustrated that there were long periods of times where there were no racing going on.”
There was some rain in the southern part of the county Sunday, but no lightning in any of the cells in Daviess County, letting the races continue.
Owensboro resident Ray Logsdon attended the 2021 HydroFair event and returned this year to watch the races.
“I live about a half-mile down the road from here so it’s a short trip,” he said.
Logsdon’s favorite parts include the sounds, the speed and the view.
In the ’70s, Logsdon would watch the Owensboro Regatta races and has been a fan of the sport ever since.
