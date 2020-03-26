If you're worried about getting your taxes filed by April 15, you can relax.
Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the filing deadline for state taxes to July 15.
Late-filing penalties have also been waived until after July 15.
But interest will still accrue on the deferred income tax payments because Kentucky law prohibits the waiver of interest, the state said in a news release.
The federal tax deadline has also been extended to July 15.
Federal interest won't accrue until after July 15, a news release said.
But if you're expecting a refund, you can file now.
