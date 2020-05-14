County Commissioner Charlie Castlen, a certified public accountant, was talking to an 84-year-old man the other day.
“He’s still in the workforce,” Castlen said. “And he said this is the first time in his life that he’s drawn unemployment.”
In the past two months, more than 670,000 Kentuckians have filed for unemployment benefits after losing their jobs when the state ordered “non-essential” businesses to close.
And many of them are drawing unemployment checks for the first time.
Many of them may not be aware that they’ll have to pay taxes on that money.
Unemployment checks in Kentucky range from a low of $39 a week to $552.
But the federal government is adding $600 a week on top of that — meaning the range is now $639 a week to $1,152.
The federal money is set to expire on July 31, however.
Edna Barnes at Riney Hancock CPAs said taxes on unemployment checks “tends to be a surprise to a lot of people.”
She said people can file a W-4V form to get taxes withheld from their checks because there can be a penalty if too much is owed.
Barnes recommends that people put back 5% for state taxes and 10% for federal.
Jeanie Green at Midtown Tax Service also recommends that people put back 15% — 5% for state and 10% for federal taxes.
“A lot of people don’t hold out anything,” she said. “I don’t know why.”
Castlen said students with part-time jobs need to be especially aware of the taxes they will owe.
He said he heard about one such person who is making as much in a week on unemployment as she was for a month of working.
How much the unemployment check is taxed depends on what tax bracket a person is in, Barnes said.
Castlen said most of his clients are in the 5% tax bracket for Kentucky taxes and 12% for federal.
To be safe, he said, people should save 17% of their unemployment income to pay taxes next year.
“The longer you’re off, the more problem you’ll have” with taxes, Castlen said.
The $1,200 stimulus checks, however, are not taxable, the government has said.
“This is a unique situation for a lot of people,” Castlen said.
The Internal Revenue Service has created a new withholding calculator — https://apps.irs.gov/app/tax-withholding-estimator/income-and-withholding — to help people plan ahead.
The site says, “Checking your withholding can help protect against having too little tax withheld and facing an unexpected tax bill or penalty at tax time next year. At the same time, you may prefer to have less tax withheld up front, so you receive more in your paychecks and get a smaller refund at tax time.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
