The transient room tax Owensboro city commissioners passed earlier this year to help finance projects is expected to generate about $1 million next year from hotel room rentals.
Room tax revenues are also expected to come from rooms and properties rented through Airbnb. How much of that revenue will come from Airbnb rentals is yet to be determined.
But city Finance Director Angela Waninger said Tuesday the city will have funds from the tax on hand to begin paying the debt on the projects when the first payment comes due in 2024.
Earlier this month, city commissioners were briefed by staff on how bonds will be financed for construction of a $9.5 million downtown boat dock, a $19 million indoor sports complex, renovations to OFD Fire Station 3, a new fire training center and new light poles at Jack C. Fisher Park. All told, the city is looking at financing $44 million in projects, with bonds that will be approved next month.
The room tax will be coupled with other sources of funds — such as the city’s Your Community Vision Fund, the general fund and funds freed up from bonds that have been paid off — to pay the debt service on the projects.
The city will begin collecting the room tax in January. The city does not have estimates on tax revenue from Airbnb properties, but does expect to collect approximately $1 million in taxes from hotel room rentals next year, Waninger said in an email.
The tax revenue beyond 2023 is expected to grow, Waninger said.
“We have long range estimates, they show moderate annual revenue growth,” Waninger said.
Officials said previously they will have to receive information from Airbnb about the number of room and house rentals the company handles in the city.
Part of the room tax will go toward operations at the Owensboro Convention Center. When asked how city staff knows there will be enough room tax revenue for the project debt service and the convention center without having an idea of the amount of revenue that will come from Airbnb, Waninger said any room tax revenue is expected to grow annually.
“We will have transient room tax revenues coming in and available before the first principal payment, so that gives us a head start on the funding,” she said. “The transient room tax on the hotels took effect Sept 1, 2022, (but) the first principal payment on the bond issue isn’t until February 2024.
“There is also the dynamic of annual debt service being the same amount every year, while transient room tax revenue plus the Airbnbs will show annual economic growth.”
The city does not have information about how much room tax revenue will be generated by hotel rooms and how much through Airbnb rentals, Waninger said.
