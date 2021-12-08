Judge Jeff S. Taylor, who has been a member of the state Court of Appeals since 2003, has filed to run for a new term of office.
Taylor practiced law in Owensboro for more than 20 years before being elected to the Court of Appeals. Taylor was reelected to the Court of Appeals in 2006 and 2014, and he served as the chief of the Court of Appeals between 2010 and 2012.
Taylor represents the Second Appellate District, Division I, which includes Daviess, Ohio, Hancock, Barren, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Larue, Meade, Union and Warren counties.
In addition, Taylor is a member of the state Judicial Conduct Commission and the Administrative Office of the Court's Judicial Workload Assessment Committee. Locally, Taylor is a member of the Girls Inc. Advisory Board and is a member of the Owensboro Kiwanis Club.
