An eighth person has filed to run for a spot on the Owensboro City Commission.
Dale Taylor, a former vice president and director of operations with WaxWorks VideoWorks and a former vice president and program director with what was then the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, filed papers Tuesday to run for one of the city commission’s four seats.
Taylor is senior director of facilities and purchasing for RiverValley Behavioral Health. According to Taylor’s resume, during his time with the chamber of commerce from 1979 and 1985, he helped organize the city’s first International Bar-B-Q Festival and directed the annual Farm/City Breakfast, the Leadership Owensboro program and the Small Business Council, and other programs.
Over the years, Taylor served on a number of boards, such as Healthy Horizons, Citizens Health Care Advocates and the United Way.
Taylor joins a field that already includes incumbent Commissioners Larry Maglinger and Jeff Sanford; Deborah Filman, the retired director of the Green River District Health Department; former City Commissioner Bob Glenn; Walter Lee, a retired teacher and principal; Owensboro Fairness Campaign chairperson Deanna J. Endicott-Smith; and Mike Walker, a retired Owensboro Police Department detective.
So far, candidates for mayor include Dracin Williams and current City Commissioners Larry Conder and Pam Smith-Wright. Current Mayor Tom Watson announced he plans to run for what would be a third term, but has not yet filed papers with the county clerk’s office.
Taylor said Wednesday he moved to Nashville to go into business with his brother. Taylor and his wife, Patti Burns Taylor, returned to Owensboro in 2018.
“I had a good experience (in Nashville), but always knew I was going to move back,” Taylor said. After being back in town, he said the couple “noticed the subtle differences in Owensboro, and I had a growing concern.”
Taylor said he saw a number of dilapidated properties on major streets and those can hurt economic development efforts.
“I think we need to get serious about how our community looks,” he said.
Taylor created a community program, “Let’s Clean It up!” to address run-down properties and was asked to serve on the city’s property maintenance board.
“I’ve always had a passion for local politics,” Taylor said. After the “Let’s Clean it up!” program was started, he said people involved suggested he run for city commission.
On economic development, Taylor said the city could attract new businesses, but it also needs to assist existing businesses.
“There was a focus on that 30 years ago. We said, ‘What about our local (industry) … what do they need to be prosperous?’ ” he said.
City officials should talk to existing businesses and “try to assist our local industries (on) being profitable and allowing them to grow. When they grow, we grow,” Tayor said.
Also, Taylor said he would want to focus on substance abuse in the community, with the city having “a seat at the table” and collaboration across the region on prevention and sharing ideas.
“In almost everything I’ve done civically or professionally, members of the local government have been involved in some degree,” Taylor said. “... Ultimately, I can tell you in every decision I’m asked to make, whether I’m a city commissioner or not, my bottom line is always do the right thing for the right reasons.”
More candidates could still enter the city commission or mayoral race. The deadline to file for city office is June 2.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.