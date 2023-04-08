Tabitha Taylor started drawing when she was 3 years old, living in Hancock County.
In grade school, she filled spiral notebooks with her drawings.
“It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Taylor said Friday afternoon as she worked on a Kentucky nature mural on the side of a building in the Joe Ford Nature Center.
At 24.5 feet by 16 feet, it’s the largest mural she’s done so far.
There are trees, grass, snakes, birds and other parts of nature in the giant painting.
Taylor said she’s not particularly fond of snakes, “but I used to catch water snakes in the creek at Vastwood Park,” she said.
That is, until she told her mother what she was doing.
Then, she was forbidden to go near the creek.
Taylor’s art career is growing with fine art, chalkboard art, window painting and murals.
Examples and contact information are on her webpage — www.tabithataylorart.com/
Next up, Taylor said, is painting a mural of butterfly wings on the wall of Butler’s Apothecary in Henderson for the Henderson Tourist Commission.
“I’ve done angels’ wings before,” she said. “Butterfly wings will be easy.”
But art still doesn’t pay all the bills.
So, Taylor, who lives in Evansville, works as visual arts project manager and a teacher at The Foundry Center for the Arts in Newburgh.
She said she expects to complete the mural at the Joe Ford Nature Center by the end of the month.
“I don’t like doing one thing all the time,” Taylor said.
The Nature Center is a 13-acre park on the west entrance to the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt beside the Green River Area Development District offices.
