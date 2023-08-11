Glenn Taylor, chairman of Glenn Family Services, didn’t buy his wife, Camilla, a bouquet of flowers for her birthday Saturday.
He got her an entire garden.
Friends and family gathered at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden on Thursday to see her surprised with the Camilla Taylor Hosta Garden behind the WeatherBerry House, the garden’s visitor center at 2731 W. Second St.
Taylor said, “My wife is a hosta nut and a master gardener. You wouldn’t believe how many places we’ve gone to see hostas. We’ve chased hostas all over.”
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said the hosta garden contains more than 100 varieties of hostas and other plants.
She said it’s part of the garden’s capital campaign.
But Taylor surprised the garden as well as his wife.
Strehl said, “In March of this year, Glenn Taylor approached the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden with an idea to install the hosta garden.
“Glenn’s wife, Camilla, is a master gardener who is a fanatic of all things hostas. Glenn hoped to surprise Camilla and have a hosta garden constructed in a public place to honor her passion and love of hostas. He made a generous donation to the botanical garden’s capital campaign and turned over all design and installation planning to the botanical garden.
More from this section
“Around the middle of May, a large group of master gardeners from the Green River Area Extension of Master Gardeners Association were present to dig and plant all of the hostas as laid out by designer George Riddle. They were able to plant almost every hosta in a matter of hours.”
She said hostas “grow quite well in western Kentucky.”
The Camilla Taylor Hosta Garden has a water bubbler feature and a pergola with benches for sitting and looking at the garden.
“We’re hoping to add more hostas to the garden later,” Strehl said.
She said the goal is to have the Camilla Taylor Hosta Garden become one of the American Hosta Society’s National Display Gardens.
The garden is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Strehl said, “The capital campaign’s success will fund this and future projects. The campaign is set to wrap up at the end of 2023. The botanical garden is seeking additional grants and has a request for funds from the state of Kentucky. Private donations and the purchase of capital campaign bricks are still available.
“As a result of the campaign, this hosta garden is a continuation of the ongoing improvement and expansion projects happening at the botanical garden. Very soon, the design committee will begin dreaming and planning significant changes for the children’s garden. Another dream is to expand and enhance our koi pond. Both areas exist now and are very popular with visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.