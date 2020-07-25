TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during their eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 26.
In Owensboro, the TCC stores at 3248 Mt. Moriah Ave., and 5035 Frederica St., will each be donating up to 180 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis, the company said.
People wanting backpacks should check with the stores in advance for details.
The backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other supplies.
One backpack will be given for each child, but the children do not have to be present, a news release said.
It said, “Each participating store will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees.”
Round Room, which bills itself as the nation’s largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer, owns more than 800 TCC and Wireless Zone stores.
It says this year will mark more than 1 million backpacks given away since it started the program in 2013.
TCC will also award five students across the country a $10,000 scholarship.
Children in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.
They can register at the local stores.
Entries will be accepted from July 24-31.
Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, said, “We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer. To have been able to donate more than 1 million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”
Any backpacks not claimed will be donated to local schools.
The news release said TCC recently donated 5,540 duffel bags full of essential items to foster children across the country as well as $160,000 to local nonprofits assisting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
