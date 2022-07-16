A lot of stores do Christmas in July promotions.
But Tom Deyton at TD’s Tuff Decisions, 2201 Frederica St., and Payton Ford at Ghostly Productions, 203 W. Fourth St., are celebrating “Halloween in July” on Saturday, July 16.
“We’re both in the Halloween business,” Deyton said. “We tried this once before and three people showed up. Well, that was a start anyway.”
This year, he said, “a lot of people are talking about it.”
An internet search shows that several cities — Denver, San Antonio and Erie, Pennsylvania, among them — have Halloween in July events.
People are invited to trick-or-treat at his store in costume from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Ghostly Productions from noon to 7 p.m., Deyton said.
Erich Stranger will be judging the costumes.
Saturday’s weather forecast calls for a high around 94 degrees.
That makes full costumes a little hot.
But Deyton said people can wear whatever they want, even if it’s no more than a mask and a cape.
Halloween candy will be available at both stores, and both will have sales, he said.
Deyton opened TD’s Tuff Decisions in June 1979.
Ford opened Ghostly Productions in August 2020.
Both are in the costume business.
And Halloween in July is a natural promotion, Deyton said.
He said his store is easy to find with the fiberglass copy of Auguste Rodin’s 1903 work, “The Thinker,” that sits in front of his store.
It’s one of the largest copies in the world, Deyton said.
The original in Paris and most copies are 73 inches — just over 6 feet tall.
Deyton’s is 9 feet high.
“And it’s across the street from the world’s largest sassafras,” he said.
Ford makes his own masks and costumes.
Most of his masks cover the entire head.
He also sells costumes and props.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
