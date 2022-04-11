Teaching is more than just time spent in a classroom with students, said Jennifer Crume, Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary schools.
Teachers form relationships with their students and their families, and they want to see them succeed. Students have a better chance of success, academically and socially, if they are involved in an activity, sport, club or have a connection to a group, Crume said.
Many students ask their favorite adults to attend their plays, concerts, competitions or games outside of school, she said.
While some school systems do not require their educators to invest personal time in school life beyond the classroom, many offer incentives for those who choose to do so.
For example, some DCPS schools provide additional encouragement by creating a prize or recognizing educators who do go above and beyond their classroom duties in those ways.
Some even offer a BINGO-style game, in which educators can “mark off” the specific number or type of event they have attended to receive a prize.
But educators aren’t in it for the extra goodies, Crume said.
“It is an honor to be part of the development of these young adults, and teachers help provide experiences for students to flourish into future successful citizens in our community,” she said.
Ryan Williams, Estes Elementary School principal, said educators at the school are required to attend some events at the school, like those that happen at the beginning of the school year, or some that are specifically linked to grade-level performances. In the past they have also had fall or spring festivals at each grade level that educators were required to attend.
Teachers also have a chance to volunteer for other events, like trunk-or-treat, he said.
Williams said all teachers are expected to “work tirelessly for seven hours and then volunteer or attend all after-school events or performances.”
“The expectation is that you give it your all during the school day, and then go home and enjoy your life and your family,” he said.
Most teachers love their career and their students, and they volunteer to attend events if and when they can because they want to show their support, he said. But teachers are like anyone else in the workforce who have their own families and lives, and activities outside of school.
It’s important to maintain that balance, Williams said.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, public school teachers work an average of 50 hours a week teaching school-related activities.
Crume said that most community members don’t see the hours that teachers spend at school or on school-related events. When a teacher can encourage a student who may be struggling in their algebra class by complimenting them on their participation in the previous night’s basketball game, “the student is likely to work a little harder on their math homework.”
“Teachers see the connection between academics and extracurricular activities,” she said, “and they know that their presence matters.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.