When Marilyn Pace first started teaching French and English at Owensboro Catholic High School, she was using a reel-to-reel projector.

In her 48 years in education, Pace, who is currently the school’s librarian, has seen a lot of changes, but most notable are the advancements in technology. Now, and largely due to the pandemic, she can communicate with students via Google Classroom, which is a giant leap from 8mm film.

She considers her time spent at Catholic High valuable and said that even though she’s been at the same school in all of her years in education, they have all been unique.

“Someone once asked me once if I ever got bored,” Pace said. “No, I don’t. It’s not the same thing every day. Every day is different, and every year is different.”

Being around kids is most enjoyable for her, she said. Recently, she started a book club for students and said that has been a highlight of her career. Students do a lot more now than they did before. For instance, when she started teaching, there weren’t even sports teams for girls. Now there are countless extracurricular activities for all students, she said.

She also ordered a Free Little Library for the school and repurposed the old atlas and dictionary stand to hold it. She said the piece of furniture was big and bulky, but she hated to throw it away. Repurposing it in this way is a way of connecting the old with the new and provide something special for the students.

It’s still fun for her, and that’s why she continues teaching.

“The kids are friendly, and I enjoy it,” she said.

Sally Tingle’s grandmother was one of the first graduates of the East Carolina University in North Carolina to receive a teaching degree in 1914. Because of that, Tingle’s education lineage is strong, and for as long as she can remember, she has always been a teacher.

She remembers playing school as a young girl, and when she was in high school, she spent some of her class periods assisting elementary students. It was the point she knew she wanted to pursue a teaching career, and 42 years later she is still at it.

Tingle, a fourth- and fifth-grade math and social studies teacher at Highland Elementary School, has been with the Daviess County Public Schools system for 20 years. Before that, she taught at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville and also spent a year teaching in North Carolina.

“That was a wild year,” she said of her stint in North Carolina. “I taught kids in a bus on the beach.”

She has loved every second of teaching, she said, even though it’s not always easy. The relationships with her students and their families, along with her fellow staff members, make it all worthwhile.

“The bonds you build with them are special,” she said. “It’s been a very, very rewarding profession. It’s a career. It’s more than a job, though.”

A fun part about being in the school system so long is seeing where her students end up. For example, Tingle had Sorgho Elementary School Principal Laura Cecil in her class.

Cecil said Tingle always made learning fun and found unique ways to engage students in learning. Now as a principal, Cecil knows how important that is.

“I appreciate having teachers like her to give me that opportunity, along with all the other students who have received that opportunity being in her class,” Cecil said.

According to WeAreTeachers.com, a website that purports to be a “virtual teacher’s lounge” and offers support and resources for educators, the average teacher impacts more than 3,000 students during their career.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported that in 2017-18, there were 3.5 million full- and part-time public school educators, and of those, 23% had more than 20 years of experience.

Christy Haire, Owensboro High School math and physics teacher, also falls within that 23%. Haire has been teaching in the Owensboro Public Schools district for 29 years.

After graduating from high school, she pursued degrees in physics and math because she loved the content so much. That love grew into a lifelong study of both, and further, to sharing that passion with students.

She has spent most of her time teaching physics at OHS, but this year is teaching Algebra 1. She also teaches math at Kentucky Wesleyan College, which has always given her a “math fix” throughout the years, she said.

“This year, everybody asked why I didn’t retire,” Haire said. “I’m just not ready to retire yet. Hopefully, I’ll know when the time is right.”

When she doesn’t enjoy going to work she will consider retirement, she said.

There is never a boring moment in education. Teachers have to love what they teach, though, because they are immersed in it potentially for decades, she said.

Communication is also key for educators. It’s one thing to know content, but it’s another to be able to explain that information to a young person.

“Above all, you have to enjoy working with people and love the content,” Haire suggested as advice for young educators. “Every day is a challenge and it’s different.”

