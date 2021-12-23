Organizations from across the United States have come to Kentucky to help Dawson Springs recover from the tornado damage. One of those organizations is Team Rubicon, an international disaster relief organization founded by military veterans.
Mike Shenk, the incident commander for the Team Rubicon operations in Caldwell and Hopkins counties, said the team has been in the area since Dec. 17.
“We are really focused on helping those who cannot help themselves. It might be an underinsured homeowner or a non-insured homeowner that really would benefit greatly from no-cost support for them and their property,” he said.
What Team Rubicon operations do is go into a town affected by disaster and offer chain saw operations, which includes reducing the size of trees to move them more easily to dropping trees. They also have access to heavy equipment like bobcats and bucket loaders to aid in removal.
“We also provide a debris management capability, especially moving homeowners items from the home,” said Shenk.
Another part of their job is minor roof repair like tarping to offer temporary cover in a residential home to keep rain and moisture from getting in.
“Maybe a tree branch went through it, maybe some of it was blown by the (tornado),” he said.
Shenk said a big part of what they do is talking with homeowners and helping them get a little normalcy back into their lives.
He said they have been working with the National Guard to help clear a street in Dawson Springs from debris and fallen trees.
“We are combining efforts to do the most work possible,” said Shenk.
An extra group of 40 Team Rubicon volunteers will be coming into the area next week to continue to help clean up operations, he said. The volunteers will be split between Hopkins County and Caldwell County depending on who has the most need.
“We make the decision weekly based on the number of volunteers that are available in our organization,” said Shenk.
Right now, Team Rubicon is scheduled to be in Hopkins County until Dec. 29, but there are plans to stay until the first week of January.
Shenk said there are a lot of organizations working in Dawson and Hopkins County, which is a good thing, but the kind of help Team Rubicon offers may not be needed in January.
“Sometimes that capacity becomes excessive at one point, so there might be another area that could garner focus for other organizations,” he said.“If our capabilities are no longer a priority effort, then we would shift to another focus.”
Team Rubicon helps mainly homeowners who may not have insurance or are underinsured, but will help anyone who needs it.
If an individual homeowner has a need they can contact Team Rubicon who can do a site survey of the property and let the owner know what they can do and how they can help.
Any homeowners wanting help can reach out to the Hopkins County Team Rubicon at 214-803-1982.
