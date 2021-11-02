Angel Lynn Tindall would have been 21 this year.
But she was “born asleep,” as they say of miscarriages, in June 2000.
This year, her father, Ryan Tindall, is honoring her memory with the creation of the Kentucky Chapter of The TEARS Foundation, an international organization that covers funeral expenses, cremation and a tombstone for children from pre-birth to those 22 years old, as well as counseling and support groups for the parents.
He and his current wife, Stacy Tindall, run the chapter.
“You don’t just lose your child,” he said. “You lose part of your identity. You’re a parent, and then you’re not.”
“It’s deeper than just a loss. It’s an ordeal. And parents shouldn’t have to worry about how to pay for the funeral.”
The TEARS Foundation will host a Rock and Walk Fundraiser, silent auction and balloon release from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.
It’s a time for people to learn more about the organization, Tindall said, and to remember their children.
People can pre-register at https://thetearsfoundation.org/walk.
Those who pre-register will get a small keepsake picture frame with the child’s name engraved on it, Tindall said.
He said the names of the children will be read, and parents will receive a flower.
The Kentucky Chapter of the TEARS Foundation’s Facebook page says, “As we rock in chairs or walk laps together, we honor the children whose names appear on butterflies lining the path and are reminded that we can find hope. We celebrate their lives by coming together as a community and rallying around these families.”
The TEARS Foundation was founded in 2002 by Sarah Slack, after she experienced the stillbirth of her son, Jesse Curtis Slack, on Nov. 14, 2000.
The website says, “Sarah decided to turn her tragedy into an opportunity to reach out to other families who have lost a baby and make a positive impact in her community.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.