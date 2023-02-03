Where would we be if it were not for a lot of really smart people in this world?
Seriously! Just look around and realize what a bland existence this would be if we didn’t have the things we enjoy and getting them would be left up to you and me.
Wow!! Mud pies would be the menu of the day, and horse apples would be clogging our dirt roads and streets.
Right now I’m sitting at my breakfast bar and writing this column on a computer. And as I do so, I’m in absolute awe of what the little electronic device is capable of doing.
But what if? What if we had to live today like we lived 75 or 80 years ago? Not a really good question, is it?
If we had to live today like we lived then, there would be no question to be answered. We would be without fancy cars, television, computers, smart phones, gas stoves, microwave ovens, power mowers, freezers, air conditioners, automatic coffee makers, electric shavers and ….
Get the picture? I do, and it was not all that bad. If we get to live like we did 75 or 80 years ago, everything would be like it was then and what we have would be about as good as it was going to get. A cook stove in the kitchen, an electric light hanging by a cord in the middle of the ceiling, a coal bucket on the back porch and a tube-operated radio that some of us used to look into the back of to see if we could see the people talking or singing.
But there is a question to be considered. Could we enjoy the things of today and survive if we had to go back to the relatively simple things of yesteryear. Perhaps, but it would be a struggle — maybe.
More from this section
Those of us who lived through those times may be able to make it. Those born into a lot of today’s modernization and technology would think the world had come to an end. They would know nothing about pitching washers, playing marbles, making kites out of tree limbs, newspaper sheets and paste made of flour and water. Some would be taking a bath in a No. 3 galvanized tub, and the water we used for washing dishes would have to be heated on a coal stove in the kitchen.
I lived through that time of yesteryear and can honestly say I have no regrets. What we had was looked at as the best there was to have. Oh sure, there were folks who had more, but they were on the other side of the tracks and mostly out of bounds for those of us with less.
Still, knowing what we had today and knowing it would be the same tomorrow placed us in a category that ruled out a lot of unnecessary crying and fretting over something we could do nothing about.
A homemade kite was as good as a fancy store bought one simply because a store bought one wasn’t a possibility. Worrying about impossibilities was a waste of time that could have been used for digging fishing worms.
I actually enjoyed the life lived by myself, my siblings and my mom. I liked it because I accepted it. Besides, doing a lot of complaining would have accomplished nothing but making a wonderful mother of six feel worse than she did because there was not more.
For a boy navigating from infancy to about 10 years old, I did pretty well in the providing department. I had the Illinois Central Railroad and many of its employees on my side. What that meant was a constant and free supply of coal, and a big block of ice out of the steam engine’s ice box every afternoon when the train came back from its Horse Branch run. Also plenty of scrap wood for starting fires and building things like soap box cars and sleighs for flying down Montgomery Hill after a good snow. Mr. Fulkerson at Owensboro Milling Company always made sure I had a good supply of corn cobs, which was also used for starting fires.
I guess what I’m saying is that poverty — at least during the years of my youth — was a state of mind and not an absolute hindrance. All that good stuff mentioned earlier would come later. While great, they still bring me to thinking about those wonderful days of yesteryear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.