My first encounter with technology came a long time ago. If memory serves me right — and there are a lot of years filled with a lot of memories to get in the way — I was 10 or 11 years old and a huge fan of the “Dick Tracy” comic strip.

One morning I opened the local newspaper to the comic page to find the famous police detective had come up with a two-way wrist radio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.