Motor City Madman Ted Nugent will perform Aug. 12 at the RiverPark Center. Tickets for the one-night concert go on sale 9 a.m. Monday.
Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums and performed more than 6,500 live shows around the world. He was named Detroit’s greatest guitar player of all time by readers of MLive.
His hits include “Stranglehold” and “Cat Scratch Fever.”
Nugent has been affiliated with groups Amboy Dukes, which had the hit “Journey to the Center of the Mind;” and the group Damn Yankees, which has the hit “High Enough.”
He also has had his own reality show on the Outdoor Channel named after his song “Spirit of the Wild,” and a reality show on VH1 “Surviving Nugent.”
Rich Jorn, RiverPark Center executive director, said he and the RPC staff are excited to bring Nugent to Owensboro.
“Come hear the Motor City Madman play some of the best guitar riffs ever played,” Jorn said.
Jorn said acts like Nugent, and the RPC recent announcement of country music act Lonestar coming to the center in May, are part of the center’s new mission to offer more diverse entertainment for the region.
The RPC will continue to offer its Broadway favorites and will continue to be a home to local art groups like the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and Owensboro Dance Theatre, but “we want to add to what we do, so everybody can feel like there’s something for them here at the RiverPark Center.”
The August Nugent performance will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for that show will be available at riverparkcenter.org or by calling the RPC Box Office at 270-687-2770.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
