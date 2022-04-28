Four friends raising money for cancer research teed off Wednesday morning at Ben Hawes Golf Course, as they continued their quest to play every golf course in Kentucky.

Mike Wright, of Trigg County, said after losing his father to cancer in 2007, he decided he wanted to do something to honor his dad’s memory and try to make a difference.

“I said, ‘We are going to play every golf course in the state and raise money for cancer research,’ ” Wright said. “Some people said, ‘You can’t play every golf course in the state.’ And I said, ‘I can’t do it in the next two weeks, but I can do it in a few years.’ ”

Wright was joined by his neighbor, Shawn Williamson, who lost his wife to cancer at age 39, as well as cancer survivors Mike McGill and Al Starnes.

While the quest began just a few years after the death of Wright’s father, responsibilities eventually got in the way, and the project was put on the back burner for a period of time.

“Three years ago, the key happened,” Wright said. “Al Starnes, he was the football coach at Crittenden County, he retired from coaching, moved to Trigg County, and once he joined forces with me, we took off.”

Now, the four men almost never miss a week of golf.

“It is a great experience to see the other courses, and the cities as well,” Williamson said, “and to know that you are putting money into the account for cancer research is very important.”

Wright said the group will make an arrangement with the golf course they’re playing, where they will not be charged for a round of golf, but they will put the amount a round would cost into an account linked with the Relay For Life Chapter in Trigg County.

A website — www.golfingkentuckyforacure.com — tracks the groups progress as they complete more courses and continue to donate money to the fund.

“It is pretty challenging, keeps us pretty busy,” McGill said. “We get physically tired, but it is always a good challenge to try and play these courses and just keep the momentum going.”

Starnes agreed that despite the amount of time they spend on the course, their passion for the sport remains strong.

“We get tired, we get sore, and we get stiff, but we don’t get tired of golf,” he said. “We have a little competition between ourselves, so it keeps it interesting.”

Wright said that when he first sought to golf his way across Kentucky, he researched how many golf courses there are throughout the state and their locations.

“When we started the project there was 241 courses,” he said. “That has fluctuated. A couple have closed down. We have actually played a couple that have closed down since then.”

Jefferson County has the most golf courses in the state, with 27, followed by Fayette County, which has 11. There are 15 counties in Kentucky that do not have a golf course, Wright said.

“Out of the 120 counties, counting the ones that don’t have courses, we are done with about 68 or 69 of Kentucky’s counties,” Wright said. “We are through with about 80 courses, so we are a third of the way through the courses.”

To date, the golfers have raised $10,461. The funds will be donated to Relay For Life when the four have completed their goal and golfed every course in the state.

“When it is all said and done, it will all just be turned over to Relay For Life, and hopefully they can do great things with it,” Wright said.