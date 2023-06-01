COURTHOUSE REPLICA

Sydnee Mayfield talks Wednesday about the replica she created of the Daviess County Courthouse for her English class at Heritage Christian School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

A glass case inside the main hallway of the Daviess County Courthouse now contains a built-to-scale replica of the 59-year-old government building.

Its builder, 13-year-old Sydnee Mayfield, constructed the replica as part of a school project assigned in her eighth-grade English class at Heritage Christian School.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

