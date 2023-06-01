A glass case inside the main hallway of the Daviess County Courthouse now contains a built-to-scale replica of the 59-year-old government building.
Its builder, 13-year-old Sydnee Mayfield, constructed the replica as part of a school project assigned in her eighth-grade English class at Heritage Christian School.
Mayfield said she and her classmates were asked to pick a downtown building to write about and then create a visual model of it.
“Our teacher took us on a trolley ride, because she wanted to recreate a trolley ride at our school,” she said. “While on the trolley ride, I saw the courthouse, and I just loved the way it looked.”
From there, she took hundreds of photos of the property and obtained blueprints that would help in recreating the building down to details such as the handrails, the mulch and the U.S., state and city flags that fly on the front lawn.
Mayfield said her father, Marty, helped with the planning and the type of materials best suited for the task that began in the fall of 2022.
“My dad also likes to build things, and he’s built houses,” she said. “He helped with the mathematical part. I had to measure the blocks on the courthouse to figure out scale.”
Mayfield constructed her courthouse out of foam board and then used a utility knife and a steady hand to recreate the county’s government hub that was erected in 1964.
Ginger Mayfield said her daughter has always had an attention for detail and a gift for art.
“We’ve always said she has a great hand,” Ginger Mayfield said. “She’s always YouTubed projects for crafts or paintings; she’s always sitting at the table and coming up with some kind of craft. We’ve always been amazed at how she’s able to recreate any kind of project.”
It took Mayfield three months to complete — which was in time to meet her teacher’s deadline.
Once it was no longer needed for school, Mayfield’s father approached Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen about donating it to the county.
Castlen said he was initially shown photos that impressed him, but it was when he saw it in person that really wowed him.
“I was like, ‘Oh man, that is cool,’ ” Castlen said. “I thought it was just super cool, especially the details she put in it. …So I was pleased when they wanted to present it as a gift to the county.”
Mayfield said she never anticipated her school project being on permanent display inside the courthouse.
“I was so excited; I couldn’t believe they actually wanted it,” she said, “and it’s so cool that they even wanted to display it.”
