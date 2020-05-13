A 16-year-old Kentuckian has been hospitalized with a coronavirus-related illness called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which can cause cardiovascular and respiratory collapse.
That teen is the second minor in as many days to be hospitalized with the syndrome, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
The teen was doing well Tuesday, but was hospitalized in case his or her condition changed quickly for the worse.
On Monday, Beshear reported a 10-year-old child was on a ventilator with the coronavirus-related syndrome, which was first reported in New York.
The 10-year-old is critically ill in ICU, but was improving Tuesday.
Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, said the syndrome has not caused the deaths of any children nationwide, but some patients have come close to death.
“For those individuals who have this, it is very dangerous and life-threatening,” Stack said.
The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes blood vessels to become inflamed.
The coronavirus-related syndrome presents itself with a rash, runny nose, watery eyes, days-long fever and signs of weakness, Stack said.
Some infected children do not show respiratory symptoms. They may test negative for COVID-19 with nasal swabs, but they have coronavirus antibodies, he said.
Both Kentucky children tested positive for COVID-19.
The coronavirus developed in China late last year, Stack said. Because it is such a new virus, little is known about it at this time.
Preliminary reports suggest warm weather will not impact COVID-19, he said. Health officials had hoped the virus would follow the same pattern as the flu, decreasing as summer heated up.
“Early signs are that we may not have that benefit,” Stack said.
He shared a weekly report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that included an example of how easily COVID-19 spreads.
According to the CDC report, 61 people attended choir practice. That rehearsal led to 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 probable cases and two deaths.
Choir members sat in close proximity for more than two hours, Stack said, and singing is considered a contributing factor.
“This is a serious disease, and it spreads quickly,” he said.
He and Beshear asked Kentuckians several times during the briefing to continue to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and wear face masks.
Beshear reported 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 6,853.
The virus claimed 10 more lives. To date, a total of 321 residents have died from the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — two in Daviess County, four in Henderson County and four in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 531.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported five more confirmed cases, bringing that county’s total to 467.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
