A survey commissioned by Junior Achievement this month found that 49% of teens surveyed are worried that the quality of their education will suffer during the coronavirus pandemic.
Another 27% are worried that they won’t be able to find a job that pays a living wage.
The study by ENGINE, a research firm, also found that 21% are worried that their families’ financial situation will get worse, 20% are worried that they’ll have to borrow too much for college and 15% are worried about being treated equally as adults.
The survey of 1,000 teens — between 13 and 17 — was conducted July 14-19.
“These results show that teens are struggling to remain hopeful in the face of the pandemic, economic upheaval and inequity,” Dan Douglas, president of JA of West Kentucky, said in an email.
He said, “That’s why at Junior Achievement, we are committed to providing young people with the tools, resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times and strive toward a better future.”
Douglas said JA of West Kentucky is “preparing for the upcoming school year by creating digital/virtual programs for all age groups. For eighth- through 12th-graders, students can attend JA Inspire Virtual — an all-day digital and virtual career fair experience in considering high demand/high wage careers.”
He said since the pandemic began, Junior Achievement has been “adjusting our models to meet the needs of our communities who are working to stay healthy, including teacher-led programming and virtual program delivery.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.