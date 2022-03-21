Television, or so it seems, is the lifeblood of a lot of people, including myself.
By the same token, the ever popular entertainment and information source can be somewhat confusing and difficult to understand.
Take an ongoing commercial sponsored by an insurance company that challenges the safety of large trucks. To make their point, the commercial shows a supposed member of that insurance firm jumping from a building to the top of a large tractor-trailer truck.
I’ve seen a lot of scenes in my long life, but something such as that has escaped my attention.
In another segment of that same commercial, the same supposed member of the insurance company is shown standing up on the top of a large tractor-trailer as the vehicle moves down the highway.
Now tell me, please. Does that scene depict an unsafe truck or an insurance employee trying to kill himself?
I’ve been a “Law and Order” fan for a long time, but there are segments of that TV show that play havoc with our judicial system.
All too often, the show features a lot of courtroom activity, with judges acting counter to what a vast majority of real judges do in the performance of their duties.
In fact, those judges are a complete embarrassment to a judicial system that has much to be proud of.
I spent 62 years in active journalism, spent a countless number of hours in courtrooms and had nothing but admiration for a lot of judges.
And while on the subject of journalism, allow me to take issue with a lot of folks who look at today’s news as mostly fake.
To my annoyed way off thinking, that evaluation of today’s news has more to do with partisan politics than it does sensible judgement.
Of course, what I say here regarding some brands of politics and fake news is going in one eye and out the other. And in case you don’t believe that, drop by Gary’s Drive-In some morning, and I’ll be glad to point out a couple of prime examples.
•••
Did I ever tell you folks about my oil well brIlliance back around 1955? How about my monetary brIlliance?
Having been out of the U.S. Navy just a short time, I dropped into a business owned by one Jimmie Taylor. Jim also was in the oil business and was quick to ask me if I would like to buy a share in an oil well about to be drilled in Muhlenberg County. The price was $500.
I refused the offer, telling Jim the only money I had was the $500 I received in mustering out pay on leaving the U.S. Navy.
“Come on,” Jim said. “This will be the biggest money-making opportunity you’ll ever have.”
I refused two or three more times and walked out.
“Okay,” Jim shouted. “You’ll be sorry.”
And sorry I was. That was one of the biggest oil wells ever drilled in this area and payed its four stockholders hundreds upon hundreds of dollars.
And I cried all the way to the poor house.
