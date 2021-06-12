With the pandemic winding down and demand rising for new vehicles, ATTC Manufacturing in Tell City, Indiana is ramping up its hiring.
Rene Kreisle, general manager of human development, and Chad James, executive vice president, said Friday that they need to hire around 100 people quickly this summer.
James said production was lower last year during the coronavirus pandemic, but demand is rising and more workers are needed.
Kreisle said a $3-an-hour pay raise is taking effect, bringing starting pay to $18 an hour.
An ad says there will be raises every six months for the first five years until the pay reaches $23.50 an hour.
“We have great benefits, too,” Kreisle said. “People pay $6.04 a week for medical, dental and vision insurance. We also have a good 401(k) program, tuition reimbursement and several company events each year.”
ATTC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aisin Takaoka Co. Ltd., with headquarters in Toyota City, Japan.
Kreisle said the company is starting a new four-on, two-off work schedule soon.
That means people work four days and get off two.
There are two shifts — 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.
People interested in the jobs should go to https://attcmfg.com/careers/ to apply, Kreisle said.
She said workers come from a range of counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
“We have several from Owensboro,” Kreisle said.
ATTC, which was established in 2000, employs 515 people today, she said.
The automotive manufacturing company specializes in the production of original parts for Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Subaru models.
It machines brake drums, brake rotors, engine caps, steering knuckles, carriers and differential cases and ships 10.5 million parts a year.
In 21 years, the Tell City plant has grown to cover 380,000 square feet on 35 acres.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
