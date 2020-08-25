A Perry County, Indiana, man was killed Sunday in an accident at the Aleris rolling mill in Lewisport.
Hancock County Coroner David Gibson said Jared Taul, 35, of Tell City, was killed in an accident, which occurred Sunday at the plant.
Gibson had no details about the incident. He said the incident is still under investigation.
An official with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet said Monday afternoon that state officials would not have any information to release on the incident. Officials with Hancock County Emergency Management could not be reached for comment Monday.
In a prepared statement, Jeff Willis, director of human resources for Aleris’ Lewisport operation, confirmed the accident, but did not release Taul’s name. The statement does not describe the incident or how it occurred.
“On Sunday, August 23, an Aleris employee suffered a fatal accident while working at the company’s Lewisport, Kentucky manufacturing facility,” Willis said in the statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues and are working closely with local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.”
Gibson said a medical examination would be conducted to determine Taul’s cause of death. In his statement, Will said operations were halted by the incident.
“We temporarily ceased all operations at the impacted area and are making grief counseling available to our employees during this difficult time.”
No other information about the incident was available as of Monday afternoon.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.