People needing help with unemployment insurance claims can receive assistance next week, when the state opens a temporary unemployment office Monday and Tuesday on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Appointment times were still available on Tuesday, as of Friday afternoon. People can make appointments at: https://secure.kentucky.gov/booking.web/Orga nization/Details/8.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.