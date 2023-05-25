Ten years gone

Photos memorializing fallen Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis mark his final resting place in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

 FILE PHOTO

It has been a decade since Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was assassinated on Exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway while on his way home in the early hours of May 25, 2013.

On Thursday, friends and family will speak at his memorial service, which will be held AT 6 p.m. at the Bardstown Police Department, and afterward a convoy will head to Highview Cemetery in Chaplin for a gathering at the fallen officer’s gravesite.

