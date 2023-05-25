Ten years gone

It has been a decade since Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was assassinated on Exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway while on his way home in the early hours of May 25, 2013.
On Thursday, friends and family will speak at his memorial service, which will be held AT 6 p.m. at the Bardstown Police Department, and afterward a convoy will head to Highview Cemetery in Chaplin for a gathering at the fallen officer’s gravesite.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” said Rick McCubbin, the Bardstown police chief at the time of Ellis’ murder. “To me, it seems like it was yesterday.”
McCubbin was in bed the morning he got the call from dispatch notifying him of “an incident, an officer down” going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“I got the phone call about 3 a.m.,” McCubbin said. “I knew it couldn’t be good, because if it was just an issue or a situation the commanding officer of my department would be the one calling me, not dispatch.”
McCubbins, now chief of the Shepherdsville Police Department, said he lived in Bardstown at the time and he jumped into his cruiser and rushed to the scene.
While en route, he said, he received a call from an officer who was there and learned Ellis was gone.
“Once I got there, I just remember it being very early, quiet,” he said. “It was Saturday morning, it was a full moon, it was just very bright.”
He said he walked over to Ellis and put his hand on his right knee and remembers saying, “We’ll figure this one out.”
A big part of the annual memorial, McCubbin said, is to keep Ellis’ memory alive as well as the hope and drive for discovering who committed such an act and bring his family the closure they deserve, as well as the police force and the community Ellis gave his life protecting.
“Hopefully, we keep doing these, and at some point we’ll have that case closed,” he said. “I know KSP (Kentucky State Police) are working diligently and still following up on leads, so putting it on a shelf I don’t think is ever going to happen.”
There is a $217,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for Ellis’ murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI.
