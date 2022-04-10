Since its inception, the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park has provided a paved asphalt surface for bikers and hikers to navigate around Owensboro.
Now, some area residents are concerned that the land surrounding the paved trail is being mowed too frequently, causing the destruction of wildflowers and other natural vegetation.
“They pretty much cut everything they can along the greenbelt, all the way back to the big trees,” Steve Hahus, a retired teacher and beekeeper, said.
Hahus said he understands that the land adjacent to the Greenbelt must be maintained, but he argues that it does not have to be maintained so frequently.
“At some point, at a certain distance, you want to keep big trees from growing right up next to it, but to do that, it only needs to be mowed once a year,” he said.
Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, said the Greenbelt is jointly maintained by the City of Owensboro and Daviess County, depending on whether a particular section is within the city limits.
Hancock said it can be difficult to find that happy medium between natural growth and maintaining the Greenbelt in a presentable way.
“For the city sections, we mow six feet on either side of the Greenbelt, typically a weekly basis, usually every 7-10 days, depending on weather, and then we bush hog around the greenbelt twice a year,” he said.
Hancock said there are areas along the trail that are left to grow and not mowed like the grass on either side of the Greenbelt.
Laverne Bush said she is concerned with the stretch of Greenbelt between Millers Mill Road and Fairview Drive, which is near her home.
“It is a wonderful asset, and it probably helped me make the decision to choose the house I chose,” she said. “I was learning all the species of wildflowers.”
Bush said now, the land surrounding the Greenbelt near her home seems barren and cut back.
Like Hahus, Bush said she understands that the area does need to be maintained, such as trees being trimmed to keep them clear of power lines, but mowing seems to occur too frequently.
“This area was a beautiful asset until uninformed man intervened,” she said.
Bush said she would like to see a survey done with recommendations for how to mow along the Greenbelt throughout the community.
“There are a number of naturalists in this county who would probably help develop a smart plant plan,” she said. “Ideally there should be no mowing after mid-March. If mowing has to be done, then mow one time before July 15, so fall wildflowering plants are not killed.”
Mayor Tom Watson said he has not received any complaints regarding mowing around the Greenbelt.
“I have heard that there were a couple of areas kind of around the Dairy Queen there on (Route 231) and they were saying there was a lot of hamburger wrappers and stuff being blown, just the wind carrying them off their lot and carrying them out there, and they wanted to know if we could pick it up,” Watson said. “I have not heard anybody saying anything about mowing it.”
