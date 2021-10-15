'Terror at the Turley' opening at RiverPark Center

The Turley Building — former home of the International Bluegrass Music Museum — was built in 1873.
So, it’s had plenty of time to gather ghosts and other things that go bump in the night.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, which includes the Turley Building, says it’s among the five most haunted buildings in Owensboro.
That makes it the perfect place for a haunted house.
And “Terror at the Turley” opens there on Friday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“If they’re in line at 10:30, we’ll let them in,” Jorn said.
It continues Saturday night and again on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, as well as on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 — Halloween.
Jorn rates the haunted house as PG-13.
“I wouldn’t bring small children,” he said.
The display will be on the first and second floors of the building.
Jorn said there are a number of mazes, stations and rooms and about a dozen actors in the attraction.
“And there are some surprises here and there too,” he said.
Admission is $12.
The entrance is at the corner of Second and Daviess streets.
The attraction is near the RiverPark Center’s GhostLight Lounge.
Jorn said he hasn’t encountered any spirits in the Turley Building.
But he said, “There is a certain spot in the RiverPark lobby when I’m heading out, turning off the lights and locking up, that I hear music about 30% of the time.”
The music is so faint that he can’t tell what the tune is, Jorn said.
But it is “very creepy,” he said.
This is the first year for “Terror at the Turley.”
“I wanted to do it last year,” Jorn said. “But with COVID, we couldn’t do it.”
He said this could be the only year for it.
“We have several entities interested in either leasing or purchasing that building,” he said. “But it’s still free this year, so we can do ‘Terror at the Turley.’ ”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
