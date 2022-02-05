From an electric guitar autographed by all the members of the Rolling Stones to a pair of denim jeans autographed by country artist Martina McBride and even a Christmas Card from the late Waylon Jennings, Terry Woodward’s collection of music memorabilia spans the decades and musical genres.
Woodward is the owner of WaxWorks and VideoWorks, and operated a chain of 240 music stores across 37 states between 1978 and 1999. The collection, he said, mirrors the expansion of his business.
“I was getting autographed guitars and gold records and everything to put in the stores just for the ambiance,” he said. “That is where a lot of it came from.”
Woodward said the record labels embraced the idea, and it would not be unusual for him to receive a half dozen autographed guitars to display in his stores.
The walls of Woodward’s downtown Owensboro business are lined with these mementos, which he did not include in the sale of his Disc Jockey record store chain in 1999.
“The first autograph I ever got was Charlie McCoy,” Woodward said. “I still have it out there on the wall and I just stared collecting autographs from artists that would come in here, and I would meet them, take a picture with them, get them to autograph a CD or an album or a picture.”
Some other highlights from Woodward’s personal collection include an autographed copy of the Eagles 1976 album Hotel California — signed by each member of the band — as well as a guitar signed by Loretta Lynn and a banjo autographed by Bluegrass legend Earl Scruggs.
Woodward said he was able to meet the majority of the names that line his walls, and he fondly remembers the great experiences from when he operated the retail chain.
He recalled a visit by Trisha Yearwood to his warehouse in 1992 that made a lasting impression, just after she released her first single.
“We were walking through the warehouse and I said ‘Trisha, why don’t you sing your single A Capella for us, I’m not sure a lot of my employees know what your new single is’.”
After telling Woodward that she had never done that before and some encouragement, Yearwood sang her new song in front of everyone in the warehouse without musical accompaniment. A few years later in 1996, she decided to pay Woodward another visit in Owensboro.
“Her record label called and said Terry, Trisha Yearwood called us and she would like to come to your warehouse and put on a concert for your employees,” he said. I got here that morning, she was sitting out there in the bus, had been there since 4 a.m., and I went and knocked on her door and she had her guitar players with her and she said Terry, I wanted to come back and do it right.”
While the vast majority of Woodward’s autograph collection are people he has personally known, his favorite two pieces are from two icons he never had the privilege to meet; Thomas Edison and Walt Disney.
“My two heroes are Thomas Edison and Walt Disney,” Woodward said. “If it wasn’t for Edison there wouldn’t be a record player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.