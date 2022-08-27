County officials are nearing completion on work to install a new radio system for law enforcement, firefighters and emergency responders.
Officials began testing the digital radio system this week and will start testing inside buildings such as schools over the weekend. The system is online, and officials will set a date for responders to begin using it full-time after tests are complete.
“We are anticipating the middle of October to go live,” 911 Director Paul Nave said Friday.
The digital radio system was budgeted at $6.46 million and will replace the VHF system that has been plagued with problems. For example, deputies and firefighters could not be heard in certain areas of the county on their portable radios, and weather conditions would also interfere with the signal.
The new system must cover 98% of the county for responders in vehicles and 93% of the county when a responder is using a portable radio outdoors.
“It’s truly going to relieve some stress off of my staff,” Nave said. “We truly care about the safety of fire, police and ambulance (responders).
“The stress of not knowing what they need and not being able to help them is excruciating sometimes.”
The system must provide at least 85% coverage for buildings, so responders on portable radios inside buildings can reach dispatch. The detention center is also covered by the new system and has its own signal amplifier.
“The detention center is an integral part of the system because they use it more than any other agency,” with deputy jailers using radios to talk to one another and to the jail control center, Nave said.
After testing, officials will set a 30-day window for additional work to be completed before responders switch over completely to the digital system. That work will include installing new digital radios in sheriff’s department vehicles and fire trucks. The focus will be on getting sheriff’s vehicles connected first, Nave said.
“They’ll be working off portable radios before they get the radios in the vehicles installed,” he said.
AMR ambulances already have digital radios because the city used a digital radio system.
Responders will be using the digital system during the 30 days before the switch, with the old VHF system as a backup.
“From the basic feedback I’m getting, we’re very pleased” with the tests, Nave said. So far, the coverage results “look promising.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
