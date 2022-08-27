County officials are nearing completion on work to install a new radio system for law enforcement, firefighters and emergency responders.

Officials began testing the digital radio system this week and will start testing inside buildings such as schools over the weekend. The system is online, and officials will set a date for responders to begin using it full-time after tests are complete.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

