There is mold in my bedroom.
There are also sea monkeys on my windowsill, crystals in my kitchen and an archaeological dig in my backyard.
It’s all part of the Summer of Discovery.
My grandboy Zeke comes over to visit me once a week while his parents are at work. This gives me an opportunity to pull out my magic hat — literally; I have one of those too — and come up with all kinds of fun and interesting activities and experiments to keep him busy and (gasp) learning.
The mold, for example, is growing in a set of petri dishes that are currently in a box in a corner of my bedroom. They need a dark, quiet place to maximize the growth of samples we scraped from the inside of Zeke’s nose, ears and mouth, and the bottom of his foot. So far, “foot” and “nose” are in a race for the grossest, fuzziest cultures. The “ears” culture is surprisingly clean.
The sea monkeys are, admittedly, somewhat of a dud. Either we did something wrong when we prepared their aquatic environment, or the eggs were past their viability date. This is possible, seeing as I bought the kit from a bargain bin at a discount outlet store. But we’ll wait a few more weeks before we call this a failure, and in the meantime, although it was slow to get started, the crystal growth is coming along nicely.
There have been a series of archaeological digs. The favorites so far have been the surface of a distant planet, from which Zeke has excavated a crashed flying saucer, an alien and a moon rock; and the “Ancient World” dig, from which Zeke has chipped out an Egyptian mummy from the Valley of the Kings, a dinosaur skeleton from North America, a pirate’s skull and treasure from the Caribbean, and a shark tooth from the Atlantic.
When that’s not enough, we can always pull out the glider planes or the bubbles or the sidewalk chalk. We have learned — the hard way, but that’s how science is always learned — to not fly the planes too close to the tree in my front yard, but otherwise these activities are all good to fill a few idle hours.
Just to make sure, I bought a sandbox — one of those adorable sandboxes shaped like a turtle, with a shell for the cover — and 150 pounds of clean, soft sand, and tons of sifters, buckets, shovels, scoops and molds, and set it up in my backyard. I also finally found a purpose for that stupid folding screen that I’ve been tripping over in my storage building all these years: It works beautifully as a sun shade … but also came in especially handy when Zeke asked if he could strip off his clothes to play in the sand. Thanks to the screen blocking the view from the neighbors behind me, I was able to say, “Sure!”
In between and amidst all the activities, there are questions. Lots and lots of questions.
More from this section
Do worms have butts?
What would happen if you put a shark in fresh water?
If the weatherman says there is a 30% chance of rain, does that mean it will rain for 30 minutes?
What is fire made of?
Are goldfish really gold?
Why are some people afraid of snakes?
How does the egg get out of the chicken?
And my favorite: “How come you didn’t die when you had the flu, Granma?”
That last one was easy to answer: Because there are still so many things I want to teach you, my boy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.