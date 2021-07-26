Kentucky Wesleyan College will begin including textbooks into full-time, on-campus tuition beginning the fall of 2022.
This decision was made in an effort to make college more affordable for students and their families, according to Matthew Ruark, KWC vice president of admissions and financial aid.
What’s better, Ruark said, is this decision is made without increasing the cost of tuition per hour rate.
Ruark said students will pay for the books as part of their tuition, and through this process, the college is able to purchase the books at a cheaper rate than if students were to buy them themselves. This also makes the registration process easier for students.
Some colleges have instituted a fee for this process, but Ruark said KWC is not.
“We have chosen to fit it into our budget to benefit all students,” he said. “This is the best way for us to figure out how we can save the students some money all across the board, but also how to ensure that every student gets a leg up in having the resources they need to do the very best they can in class.”
All textbooks have always been available in the school library for students who don’t have the means to purchase them, but Ruark said that becomes a problem when multiple students need access.
The process of including textbooks in tuition is new for this part of the state, and Ruark hopes other colleges can see it as a test.
How this will work moving forward is students will register for classes, and through the textbook partner, their books will be ordered over the summer. When they arrive to check-in for classes, they will have a box with all their supplies in it.
There will be adjustments, Ruark said, for schedule changes, but hopefully, this makes the transition process into college life easier.
“It ought to be a push forward, particularly for freshmen, but it should be helpful for all students no matter their status,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
