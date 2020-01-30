Farmers from Daviess County and across the region were drawn to the Owensboro Convention Center on Wednesday for the 46th annual Ag Expo.
Along with the trade show that features equipment, seed and other ag vendors, there are the speakers who not only educate but also offer insight into issues such as the grain market and disease management.
Todd Davis, grain market specialist for the University of Kentucky, was there to speak about grain outlooks, largely soybeans, that have been negatively affected by the 18-month trade war with China.
Davis said the grain market and pork outlooks received positive news on Jan. 15 when President Donald Trump signed the “Phase 1” trade deal with the Chinese government.
As part of the deal, the United States agreed to relax some of the tariffs placed on Chinese imports. And in return, China would buy more U.S. products, which includes agricultural commodities such as soybeans and pork that took a price hit from the lack of Chinese demand during the trade war.
Davis, however, added that it’s unclear how much of a difference the new U.S.-China trade agreement will mean, especially for the 2019 soybean crop.
“When they had the (signing) ceremony, a representative from China indicated what they were wanting to do and will continue to do is buy what they need when they need it.”
Davis said China also purchases soybeans from South America, which is harvesting when U.S. farmers are planting.
“What China typically does is buy from us when we harvest and then when South America harvests — their beans are a little cheaper — and (the Chinese) switch. China is going to meet their needs from South America. …So I think the benefits with this agreement from China is most likely going to impact the 2020 crop that’s not even been planted.”
That daylong, free event is organized by the 14-member Grain Day Committee and supported by the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service.
Ohio County farmer Tyson Sanderfur was among the attendees taking advantage of the large agricultural gathering less than 30 minutes from his home.
“I think it’s a really good regional event and a really good farm show for the area,” Sanderfur said. “You pull in all of the surrounding counties and not everybody has the chance to go out of state or to Louisville for the National Farm Machinery Show (in February).”
Sorgho farmer Rod Kuegel has been attending the Ag Expo, which was originally called Grain Day, since its inception.
Kuegel said one of the important aspects of the trade show is that it exposes farmers to the latest technology.
“We’re setting here looking at a helicopter that’s going to spray fungicide on corn that we didn’t know was a problem when Grain Day started,” Kuegel said. “If you don’t stay up on the technology, you’ll get left behind. And that’s what this does. It helps us catch up not only with technology but also with equipment, with seeds and with agricultural practices.”
Philpot farmer David Sparks said mingling with other growers, seeing what’s new in the industry and taking the mandatory Dicamba herbicide training were among the reasons he was there.
“You can knock it all out in one day,” Sparks said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.